ANL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
ASC 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
ASL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
AVN 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.56%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
CNERGY 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
FNEL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
GGGL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
MLCF 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PACE 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PRL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.88%)
PTC 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
SNGP 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
TPL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
TREET 29.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.44%)
TRG 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
UNITY 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
WAVES 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
YOUW 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,273 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.4%)
BR30 15,569 Decreased By -71.2 (-0.46%)
KSE100 42,960 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,405 Decreased By -48.8 (-0.3%)
Sports

With COVID-19, Australia’s McDonald misses start of Sri Lanka tour

Reuters 01 Jun, 2022

MELBOURNE: Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has tested positive for COVID-19 and will join the team in Sri Lanka after completing a week of isolation, according to a Cricket Australia news service.

Australia’s first tour of Sri Lanka in six years, which features eight limited-overs matches and two tests, marks the beginning of McDonald’s tenure since succeeding Justin Langer in the job last month.

Assistant coach Michael Di Venuto would oversee the team in the first T20 match on June 7, while McDonald was expected to join the squad ahead of the second match, the news service, cricket.com.au, reported.

Angry Langer blames ‘politics’ for quitting as Australia coach

McDonald returned a positive result on Tuesday afternoon, it added.

The Australia squad raised concerns about touring Sri Lanka, which is in the midst of an economic crisis, but the cricket board of the South Asian country has declared the tour will go on as scheduled.

