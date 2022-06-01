This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “PTI: what next?” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The writer, Rashed Rahman, seems to have teased Imran Khan mercilessly. In other words, his is a no-holds-barred write-up that has also hit out at ‘establishment’ in a meaningful manner.

He has, for example, argued, among other things, that “Imran Khan’s daily diet of fanciful, nonsensical and unbelievable rhetoric is losing its impact and efficacy. More and more people have been compelled to see this behaviour as an attempt to cover up his mistakes and incompetence while in power, and to dismiss them as an effort to woo the establishment (albeit in a contradictory manner), without whose (lost) support, Imran Khan’s chances of returning to power seem remote.”

In my view, however, the incumbent government deserves no praise for its inept handling of the situation. Every step that it has taken so far has only added to deepening political and economic uncertainty in the country. Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, in particular, is surprisingly lacking the intelligence to govern, although his approach to governance is said to be characterised by so-called ‘Shehbaz speed’. Imran Khan’s chances of returning to power, therefore, do not seem remote.

Saleem Bukahri (Lahore)

