ANL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
ASL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
AVN 79.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
FFL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
FNEL 6.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
GGL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.41%)
GTECH 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.12%)
KOSM 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.51%)
PACE 3.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (25.78%)
SNGP 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.45%)
TELE 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
TREET 29.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
TRG 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BR100 4,296 Increased By 6.9 (0.16%)
BR30 15,723 Increased By 110.4 (0.71%)
KSE100 43,049 Increased By 8.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 16,431 Increased By 48.3 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold neutral in $1,845-$1,856 range

Reuters 31 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold looks neutral in a narrow range of $1,845-$1,856 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction. The nature of the drop from the Monday high of $1,863.82 remains confusing.

The drop could be either a pullback towards a falling trendline or an extension of the preceding fall from the May 24 high of $1,869.49.

A break below $1,845 will confirm the extension of the downtrend towards $1,826-$1,838 range while a break above $1,856 could lead to a gain into $1,867-$1,875 range.

Gold prices edge up as dollar slide lifts appeal

The bias looks towards the upside on the daily chart, as a channel technique suggests an immediate target of $1,892, which will be available when gold breaks $1,867.

The consolidation within a narrow range of $1,837 to $1,867 is regarded as a prelude to a strong rally, due to the completion of a three-wave cycle from the March 8 high of $2,069.89.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold neutral in $1,845-$1,856 range

April FCA: NEPRA approves Rs3.99 per unit hike in electricity tariff

2pc additional duties on palm oil import to go

Reforms in trade, agri sectors: Pakistan keen to follow in China’s footsteps: PM

Pakistan sends more humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Oil prices extend gains, hit $122.80 after EU bans most Russia oil imports

Nepra chief for debt restructuring, expensive debt swapping

Suggestions of APTMA: PM for initiating consultation process

Deadlock over water dispute persists

Banks: govt mulling raising super tax rate

Oil and gas sector’s circular debt reaches Rs 1.5 trillion mark, Senate panel told

Read more stories