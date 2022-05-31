ANL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.09%)
Case against appointment of NTDC chief: NAB initiates action

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 31 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated action in a case against appointment of Chairman Board of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) Naveed Ismail, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

NAB Karachi, sources said, has written a letter to Power Division in connection with a complaint being processed by the Bureau, requesting to provide a copy of Naveed Ismail’s personal file along with all documents pertaining to his appointment as Chairman of the company.

In addition to his personal file, Power Division has been requested to provide details of advance metering project specifying the current status, companies who have been awarded the contract, total cost/ funding details, etc.

According to sources, NAB Karachi has asked Power Division to send the required documents by June 6, 2022.

Insiders claim that Power Division did not share Ismail’s complete information with the Cabinet at the time of his appointment as Chairman NTDC Board.

Official records available with this newspaper indicate that on March 26, 2013, the then Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), Syed Raghab Abbas Shah terminated the contract of Naveed Ismail, the then Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Genco Holding Company Limited (GHCL) citing “poor performance” as the reason.

The official announcement made on March 26, 2013 states: “On account of poor performance of the contract of the CEO, GHCL has been terminated as per procedure on the direction of competent authority by Chairman Wapda with immediate effect.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

