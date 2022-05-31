Resignations: NA speaker summons PTI’s MNAs on June 6

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, on Monday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members’ National Assembly (MNAs) to appear before him on June 6 to confirm their resignations from the assembly.

A statement issued by the NA Secretariat said that notices had been issued to the PTI MNAs who had submitted their resignations on April 11 to appear before the NA Speaker on June 6 to verify their resignations submitted.

“The NA Speaker has desired to invite you at his chamber for inquiry regarding voluntary character and genuineness of your resignation letter before its acceptance. You are requested to call on the speaker at his chamber at 11am on June 06,” said a letter sent to the PTI MNAs.

It said the process of verifications of PTI MNAs would continue till June 10, adding 30 members would appear before the speaker for minutes on daily basis.

Acting on a last-minute decision of the party leadership on April 11, all PTI lawmakers, except party dissidents, had resigned from the National Assembly en masse before a scheduled voting began for electing new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The 135 MNAs had given their resignations after the PTI’s parliamentary party meeting presided over by former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Acting NA Speaker, Qasim Khan Suri, had already accepted their resignations, but the newly-elected NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf decided to summon all the PTI members to re-verify their resignations.

The PTI leadership had barred all its members from appearing before the new NA speaker, saying the resignations have already been accepted by the then acting NA speaker Suri.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022