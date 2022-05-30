ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
ASC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
GGGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
GTECH 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.1%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.65%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 26.8 (0.63%)
BR30 15,613 Increased By 113.8 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,040 Increased By 178.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,383 Increased By 107.1 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble rallies past 62 vs dollar, reversing last week’s heavy losses

Reuters 30 May, 2022

The rouble firmed sharply in volatile trade on the Moscow Exchange on Monday, reversing some of last week’s heavy losses as it retained support from capital controls and Russia’s strong trade account.

The rouble plunged last week as the central bank slashed interest rates, signalling more cuts. The prospect of an easing of capital controls and a possible sovereign default added to downside pressure.

At 1120 GMT, the rouble gained around 7% to 61.92 to the dollar. Last Wednesday it had hit 55.80 to the dollar, its strongest level since February 2018, before falling to 66.70 by the end of the week.

Against the euro, the rouble firmed nearly 9% 63.46, having last Wednesday hit a seven-year high of 57.10, at the peak of month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert foreign currency to meet liabilities.

“The overall fundamental picture for the rouble is not changing much … We’re not ruling out a return to levels of 60-63 to the dollar,” said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at LockoInvest firm.

Boosted by capital controls, the rouble had risen to become the world’s best-performing currency so far this year until last week’s slide. New gas payment terms for EU consumers that require conversion of foreign currency into roubles and a fall in imports have also supported the rouble.

Rouble extends losses after rates slashed; Eurobonds in focus

On the bond market, yields on the government’s 10-year OFZ treasury bonds, which move inversely with their prices, briefly fell to 9.23%, their lowest since Jan. 19, before settling at 9.48%, as the market priced in the central bank’s rate cut and expectations for more monetary easing.

Market eyes are focused on Russia’s ability to service its foreign debt after the United States pushed it to the brink of a historic debt default by not extending its licence to pay bondholders, as Washington ramps up pressure following what Russia calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Russia plans to settle its Eurobond obligations using a mechanism similar to the scheme used to pay for Russian gas in roubles, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the Vedomosti daily.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 7.7% to 1,221.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.9% lower at 2,386.8 points, pressured by the rouble’s recovery.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble rallies past 62 vs dollar, reversing last week’s heavy losses

President Alvi appoints Baligh-ur-Rehman as Governor Punjab

Next price hike in petroleum products before June 30: Khurram Dastgir

Against USD: Rupee strengthens in inter-bank market, closes at 199.06

Hamza says SC interpretation of Article 63-A doesn’t apply to Punjab CM elections

Grievances of Turkish firms: PM orders urgent redressal

Toyota misses April global production target due to COVID, parts shortage

India's Tata Motors signs agreement for potential purchase of Ford's Gujarat plant

Systems Limited to acquire 100% of NdcTech

Payment commitment to CPEC projects: PPIB MD facing the ire of PM

Import ban: Miftah issues clarification

Read more stories