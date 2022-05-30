ANL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
ASC 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
FFL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
FNEL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
GGGL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.61%)
GTECH 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.43%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KEL 2.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
PRL 17.99 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.33%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.3%)
TELE 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.55%)
TPL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.04%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (6.07%)
TREET 29.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
TRG 82.59 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.82%)
UNITY 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.16%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 34.9 (0.82%)
BR30 15,738 Increased By 239.1 (1.54%)
KSE100 43,059 Increased By 198 (0.46%)
KSE30 16,393 Increased By 117.4 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Norwegian Air orders 50 Boeing aircraft, options for 30 more

Reuters 30 May, 2022

OSLO: Norwegian Air has agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and has secured options to acquire a further 30 planes, the budget carrier said on Monday.

The deal marks a return to aircraft ownership for Norwegian after the company was forced to resort to leasing deals following bankruptcy proceedings that rescued the company last year.

“The 50 aircraft are due to be delivered between 2025 and 2028, at a schedule closely corresponding to current aircraft lease expirations.

This entails a limited net increase of the company’s current fleet,“ Norwegian said in a statement. As a result of the agreements, the airline expects to book a net gain of approximately 2 billion crowns ($212.2 million), boosting its equity.

First commercial flight takes off from Sanaa, raising hopes for Yemen peace

“This is a landmark deal that sets out a path whereby Norwegian will own a large share of its fleet,” board Chair Svein Harald Oeygard said.

“This will result in lower all-in costs and increased financial robustness, enabling us to further solidify our Nordic stronghold.”

Norwegian Air

Comments

1000 characters

Norwegian Air orders 50 Boeing aircraft, options for 30 more

Next petroleum products price hike before June 30: Khurram Dastgir

Payment commitment to CPEC projects: PPIB MD facing the ire of PM

Import ban: Miftah issues clarification

Russian oil embargo: EU mulls compromise to break deadlock

Water talks: Pak team leaves for India

Grievances of Turkish firms: PM orders urgent redressal

India's Tata Motors signs agreement for potential purchase of Ford's Gujarat plant

Increase in POL products’ prices: Pasha says: ‘Well, better late than never’

Discontinuation of special power tariff: Apparel textile sector warns govt of grave implications

PM reaches out to people in Hazara, a former PML-N stronghold

Read more stories