ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
May 30, 2022
Markets

First shipment of Pakistani mangoes lands in Kunming

APP 30 May, 2022

BEIJING: The first shipment of Pakistani mangoes of the present season arrived last night in Kunming, capital city of China’s South-Western Yunnan province, said Adnan Hafeez, Director of Imperial Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

The shipment comprising 2.3 tons of “Sindhri” variety was transported via air cargo from Pakistan to China, he told APP here on Sunday. The Pakistani “king of fruits” will be sold in the market after custom clearance and necessary certifications by the relevant Chinese authorities, he added.

Adnan said that quality control is the keyword of this year’s mango export. This time, half of mango will be sent to Chinese wholesalers and retailers as samples. “We have already got connected with some big supermarkets and e-commerce platforms in China, including Walmart, JD.com and FreshHema.

“The Farm’s Choice’ an indigenous premium fruit brand operation by Imperial Ventures Private Limited has been extensively working on promotion and marketing of Pakistani Mango in China since last six years and has seen positive growth trend. He said, this year, the expected export of mangoes from Pakistan to China is set to touch 100 tons which is almost 100% increase from last year but the recent wave of Covid-19 pandemic in China could affect the outcome. “Considering China’s large population, I believe that China will be one of the largest markets for Pakistan’s mango in the coming five to ten years.

I will work continuously to explore the Chinese market,” he added. Adnan looks forward to all relevant departments to provide close coordination and all possible support to increase export of mango to China. To a question, he said that many Chinese people prefer mangoes imported from South Asian counties especially Pakistan because of its pulp and taste.

The Chinese consumers have also an emotional attachment to the Pakistani products including mangoes in wake of the all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China he added.

