Pakistan
The Weather
30 May, 2022
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 29, 2022) and the forecast for Monday (May 30, 2022).
====================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 34-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 34-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 38-27 (°C) 25-00 (%) 40-26 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana 47-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 47-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 45-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 32-17 (°C) 25-00 (%) 34-19 (°C) 57-00 (%)
Peshawar 38-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 38-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta 29-13 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 30-11 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 35-24 (°C) 01-00 (%) 36-24 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:16 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:41 am (Tomorrow)
====================================================================
