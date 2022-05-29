Foreign Office rejects notion of any Pakistani delegation visiting Israel

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Asim Iftikhar on Sunday categorically rejected the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel.

Responding to media queries, he said that the visit in question was organised by a foreign NGO which was not based in Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s position on the Palestinian issue is clear and unambiguous. There is no change whatsoever in our policy on which there is complete national consensus,” the spokesperson said.

He said that Pakistan steadfastly supported the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination.

“The establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions, is imperative for just and lasting peace in the region,” he added.

Earlier, Israel President Isaac Hergoz that he met a delegation of overseas Pakistanis during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.