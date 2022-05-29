ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
Govt is going to recognise Israel, says Imran Khan in Charsadda

  • PTI chairman says he will announce another march toward Islamabad at an appropriate time
BR Web Desk 29 May, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that the coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is going to recognise Israel following a delegation’s visit, Aaj News reported.

While addressing the PTI workers’ convention in Charsadda, Imran Khan said that for the first time, a delegation of Pakistanis, which included an employee of Pakistan Television (PTV), visited Israel.

Imran Khan’s remarks come after Israeli President Isaac Herzog confirmed receiving a delegation of Pakistani-Americans, calling it an "amazing experience" and referring to it as an example that showed him "great change" vis-a-vis Israel's ties with the Muslim world.

Herzog delivered these remarks during a special address at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on May 26 in Davos, Switzerland, while talking about the Abraham Accords — a deal brokered by the United States in 2020 which saw normalisation of relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.

Addressing a charged crowd today, Imran Khan said that the nation will never accept the government of thieves and US slaves in Pakistan.

Imran Khan says police action on Azadi marchers 'condemnable and unacceptable'

The PTI Chairman said that he is fighting for real independence from the thieves and corrupt. He vowed that he will not end his struggle against the corrupt rulers.

He said that he was preparing for another march toward Islamabad, and will give a call to the nation at an appropriate time.

Imran Khan announced to approach the courts against the use of force against his workers during the long march.

“This time, there will be no hurdles in our way to move forward. We are moving to the Supreme Court (SC) for getting our right to organising peaceful protests.”

The PTI chairman said that the Supreme Court had ruled a peaceful protest is a democratic right of everyone. He said that the nation will never forgive Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Khan paid tribute to the slain workers Ali Shah and Faisal who lost their lives during the Azadi March on May 25, saying that they were “martyrs of the movement for independence.”

