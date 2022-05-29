PBC condemns police action against lawyers

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has strongly condemned the police brutality against lawyers of Lahore on 24-05-2022, when they peacefully were sitting in a bus to participate in an activity of a political party in Islamabad.

Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, PBC Vice-Chairman and Pir Muhammad Masood Chishti, Chairman, Executive Committee of the Council, in a press statement, issued on Saturday, criticized the excessive and unwarranted use of police force against lawyers. They said that the police got off lawyers from the bus and humiliated, insulted, maltreated, misbehaved and brutally tortured them and furthermore, FIRs have been lodged against unknown lawyers in Islampura Police Station, Lahore. They said that every person including lawyers has the fundamental right to protest and participate in any activity in the Country.

They said excessive use of force is not only a shameful act, but also a grave violation of the police discipline and duty. The use of brutal force and behavior of Punjab Police, damaged the self-esteem/respect of lawyers, who always work for the Rule of Law, and Supremacy of the Constitution, & so warrants immediate severe action against the responsible Police officials.

