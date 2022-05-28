No negotiations with Imran Khan until he accepts defeat: Marriyum

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that negotiations cannot be held with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan until he "accepts defeat" and corrects his language and behaviour, Aaj News reported.

Aurangzeb's statement comes after Khan said he was ready for "all sorts of negotiations" that can lead to free and fair elections.

Replying to a question regarding the government's stance on Khan's offer, the information minister said: "Let him (Imran) admit defeat first, at least.

"He accepts defeat and changes his behaviour and his language — then he will see we won't disappoint him."

Ready for negotiations if result is free and fair elections: Imran Khan

Aurangzeb said Khan should seek forgiveness and answer for his "language, behaviour and the injustice done with the people of Pakistan for four years".

"We can't forget it, and every injustice, whether with the media or the people or parliamentarians or political opponents, was a loss to Pakistan," she added.

In a press conference earlier in the day, Khan said from today, everyone in his party has been asked to prepare for the march.

Sana says long march has failed to win people’s support

"This time we will come with full preparation," he said. "We have made a plan to avoid what happened to us during the long march."

Khan also announced moving the court against the "revocation of the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis" and amendments to the National Accountability Bureau law.

On Thursday, Khan had given a six-day deadline to the government for announcing elections and dissolving assemblies.

“We are giving six days to the government for the announcement of election date. If the government does not dissolve assemblies within a week, we will launch our march again. And this time, we will be fully prepared,” the PTI chief had warned then.