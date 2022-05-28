Ready for negotiations if result is free and fair elections: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that he was ready for "all sorts of negotiations" that can lead to free and fair elections, Aaj News reported.

"Until we get the election date, we cannot move forward on any point," he said while addressing a press conference in Peshawar.

The former premier said that from today, everyone in his party has been asked to prepare for the march.

"This time we will come with full preparation," he said, adding that "we have made a plan to avoid what happened to us during the long march".

Sharing his plans, Khan said that he will approach the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan to get permission for a peaceful march.

"We need clearance from Supreme Court. I want protection from it. I can promise that we will make history," he said.

Criticising the government, he said it does not have a "public mandate", which, he said, is the reason that the ruling coalition is afraid of elections.

Addressing the country's institutions, the former premier said: "They should understand that Pakistan is heading towards anarchy. You cannot afford to see this commotion."

Khan further said that whoever allowed these people to come to power, will be "responsible for the looming chaos."

He termed the ruling coalition "incompetent," saying that it only took six weeks to understand that this "imported government" is incapable of running the country.

"They have increased petrol prices because they are under pressure from the IMF."

Once again, giving India's example, he said the neighbouring country follows independent foreign policy and bought cheaper oil from Russia.

"We agreed to purchase oil from Russia at discounted prices," he said.

Khan also announced moving the court against the alleged revocation of the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis and the amendments to the National Accountability law.

Explaining his decision to call back the long march, the PTI chairman said that he had cut short the long march after witnessing anger among the people.

"There was a long of anger against state institutions," he said, stressing that there would have been bloodshed if he had not cancelled the sit-in plans.

On Thursday, Khan gave a six-day deadline to the government for announcing elections and dissolving assemblies.

“We are giving six days to the government for the announcement of election date. If the government does not dissolve assemblies within a week, we will launch our march again. And this time, we will be fully prepared,” the PTI chief warned.