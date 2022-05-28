ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
PCB appoints KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co to conduct club scrutiny

Recorder Report 28 May, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as part of his commitment to promote, implement and establish transparency and fairness, has appointed renowned auditing and accounting firm KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co, to conduct countrywide club scrutiny.

The scrutiny will commence in the Kasur district where the process will run from June 1 to 4 and 50 registered clubs will take part. Following Kasur district, KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co will conduct club scrutiny in other districts with an aim to complete the process within four months. Complete schedule of the club scrutiny in other districts will be announced in due course through the Cricket Associations.

KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co, involvement is the fourth phase in the process. In the first phase, basic information about the clubs was collected where 4,022 clubs applied, in the second phase, players’ data from 3,822 clubs was submitted through an online process.

In the third phase, 3,644 clubs submitted the printed forms as part of the process. Following the third phase, 3,644 clubs from a total of 3,822 clubs that had applied in the second phase will be scrutinised. Out of 3,644 clubs, 813 completed the process in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association jurisdiction, followed by 770 clubs in the Central Punjab Cricket Association, 617 clubs in the Sindh Cricket Association, 502 clubs in the Southern Punjab Cricket Association, 482 clubs in the Balochistan Cricket Association and 460 clubs in Northern Cricket Association.

Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan said: “The involvement of KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co in the club scrutiny process will bring transparency, openness and fairness in this important process as we head towards complete involvement and participation of genuine cricket clubs so that they can continue to play their important role in providing opportunities to young cricketers and feeding quality talent to the national framework.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

