Pakistan

Prime suspect confesses to killing journalist Aziz Memon: police

INP 27 May, 2022

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: The prime suspect in the murder of journalist Aziz Memon, Mushtaq Sahito, has confessed to killing him, police said on Thursday. The Naushahro Feroze police said that following recording of the suspect’s confessional statement, they recovered a wire that was used to murder the journalist.

“Mushtaq Sahito will be presented before a court in Kandiaro,” police said as the suspect was previously handed over to Mehrabpur police for interrogation during his two-day remand.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had confirmed that the prime suspect in Aziz Memon’s murder case had been arrested in Nawabshah. According to the minister, Mushtaq Sahito was arrested from a desert area after Nawabshah police carried out an intelligence-based operation.

Mushtaq murdered the journalist by covering his face with a piece of cloth, a senior police officer said.

