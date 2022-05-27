ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
Pakistan

APNS condoles death of Zahida Abbasi’s father

Press Release 27 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Sarmad Ali, President and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office-bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Muhammad Moosa Abbasi, father of Zahida Abbasi, Chief Editor, Daily Nau Sijj, Karachi and member of APNS Executive Committee.

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.

APNS Sarmad Ali Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani Muhammad Moosa Abbasi

