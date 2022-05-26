ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
Russian shelling kills four in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

AFP 26 May, 2022

KYIV: Four people were killed in fresh Russian shelling of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, a regional official said Thursday, where many people have returned after Russia’s attempts to capture the city were repelled.

“The occupiers are again shelling the regional centre,” the governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Telegram. “According to preliminary information, seven people were injured. Unfortunately, four were killed.”

“We ask residents of Kharkiv and surroundings to be in shelters,” he said.

He said information about the shelling was being “clarified” and gave no detail of where the strikes hit.

Two Russian soldiers plead guilty in new war crimes trial in Ukraine

Kharkiv, in the north-east corner of Ukraine and near the Russian border, was heavily shelled by Moscow’s forces at the start of their invasion, which began on February 24.

After heavy battles and severe destruction of the city, Ukrainian forces retained control of Kharkiv.

