ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
ASL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.23%)
BOP 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.92%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
GGL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.28%)
GTECH 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.59%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.61%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.97%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.71%)
PTC 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.67%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
SNGP 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
TELE 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.4%)
TPL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.34%)
TPLP 17.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.19%)
TREET 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.15%)
TRG 81.68 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.18%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.77%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.9%)
YOUW 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,233 Increased By 69.5 (1.67%)
BR30 15,486 Increased By 584.9 (3.93%)
KSE100 42,540 Increased By 527 (1.25%)
KSE30 16,156 Increased By 243 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two Russian soldiers plead guilty in new war crimes trial in Ukraine

Reuters 26 May, 2022

KYIV: Two captured Russian soldiers pleaded guilty on Thursday to shelling a town in eastern Ukraine in the second war crimes trial of the war.

At the trial in the Kotelevska district court in central Ukraine, state prosecutors asked for Alexander Bobikin and Alexander Ivanov to be jailed for 12 years for violating the laws of war.

A defence lawyer asked for leniency, saying the two soldiers had been following orders and repented.

Bobikin and Ivanov, who stood in a reinforced glass box, acknowledged being part of an artillery unit that fired at targets in the Kharkiv region from the Belgorod region in Russia. The shelling destroyed an educational establishment in the town of Derhachi, the prosecutors said.

The servicemen, described as an artillery driver and a gunner, were captured after crossing the border and continuing the shelling, the prosecutor general’s office said.

Ukraine FM calls on West to ‘kill Russian exports’ at Davos

“I am completely guilty of the crimes of which I am accused. We fired at Ukraine from Russia,” Bobikin told the court in proceedings that were streamed live.

Asking not to be handed the maximum jail term, Ivanov said: “I repent and ask for a reduction in the sentence.”

The hearing lasted under an hour. The verdict is expected on May 31.

A Ukrainian court sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison on Monday for killing an unarmed civilian. Russia said it had no information about the trial and that the absence of a diplomatic mission in Ukraine limited its ability to provide assistance.

Many more such trials are expected in both Ukraine and Russia, which has denied targeting civilians or involvement in war crimes.

Ukraine Russian soldiers guilty crimes trial

Comments

1000 characters

Two Russian soldiers plead guilty in new war crimes trial in Ukraine

NA okays Election Act amendment that seeks to scrap electronic voting

Call elections: Imran gives six-day deadline to government

SC rejects govt’s contempt of court petition against Imran Khan

Rupee slips past 202.5 per dollar in intra-day trading

Investors brush off IMF pessimism as KSE-100 goes up in intra-day trading

Govt committed to reviving IMF programme, says Miftah after talks end

Stalled IMF programme: Govt fails to successfully persuade IMF

PM Shehbaz lauds law enforcement agencies' role in PTI's long march

Govt takes step to avert wheat shortage

Pakistan's mango production to fall by 50% due to heatwave, water shortage

Read more stories