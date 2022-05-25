ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
Pakistan

PAF trainer aircraft crashes near Mianwali, pilot survives

BR Web Desk 25 May, 2022

A trainer aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed on Wednesday near Mianwali during a routine flight mission, reported Aaj News.

“The pilot was able to eject in time and survived,” confirmed a PAF spokesperson. “No lives were lost in the crash.”

The Air Headquarters issued immediate orders to conduct an inquiry of the crash.

In March, a trainer jet of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed near Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

PAF pilots martyred as trainer jet crashes

The jet was on a training mission when it crashed near Peshawar, killing both the pilots.

PAF aircraft plane accident crash

