ANL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
ASC 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
ASL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-5.58%)
AVN 69.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.78%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
FFL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
GGL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.16%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
KEL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.01%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.72%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
SNGP 26.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.39%)
TELE 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.66%)
TPL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.65%)
TPLP 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.38%)
TREET 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.4%)
TRG 76.90 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.95%)
UNITY 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
WAVES 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 14,668 Increased By 114.4 (0.79%)
KSE100 42,183 Decreased By -257.7 (-0.61%)
KSE30 16,004 Decreased By -89.2 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Davos booster for $18 billion fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria

Reuters 24 May, 2022

DAVOS: A global health fund has raised a third of the $18 billion it says is needed to reverse setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic and combat AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis.

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria announced its first pledge from the private sector on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, on Tuesday.

The $10 million pledge by Comic Relief U.S. unlocks a matching $30 million commitment by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Economic outlook has ‘darkened’, business and government leaders warn in Davos

The fund has set a 2024-2026 fundraising target of $18 billion. U.S. President Joe Biden, who will host an upcoming conference, has already signalled a $6 billion commitment.

Disruptions to healthcare caused by COVID-19 around the world saw reversals in testing and treatment of all three deadly diseases, said executive director Peter Sands.

The donor environment has also shifted dramatically since 2019 when the fund met a $14 billion target.

Sands said the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and growing economic headwinds were impacting investment. Governments are in transition when it comes to budget allocations for COVID-19 and some are also now committing money to help Ukraine.

Private sector donations are also being impacted by the recent market losses.

“It’s a challenging time to be raising large sums of money,” Sands said.

AIDS Davos tuberculosis Malaria Global Fund

Comments

1000 characters

Davos booster for $18 billion fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria

Key policy rate hiked to 13.75pc

CM promises pro-poor budget

SBP increases EFS, LTFF rates by 2pc

Rs374m earmarked for Power Division as provisional IBCs

PTI’s ‘Azadi March’: govt decides to seal off Islamabad’s ‘Red Zone’

Tarbela dam reaches dead storage level

Diplomatic missions, privileged persons: FBR illegally restores ST exemption on imports

CJP Bandial among top 100 most influential people

FBR introduces new rules: PSW: Cross-border trade linked to ‘identity evidence’

Economy to improve only after IMF deal: minister

Read more stories