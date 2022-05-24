ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
ASC 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
ASL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.58%)
AVN 70.18 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.18%)
BOP 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.55%)
FFL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
GGL 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.51%)
GTECH 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.73%)
HUMNL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
PACE 3.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.89%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.94%)
TELE 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.02%)
TPL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.15%)
TPLP 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.17%)
TREET 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
TRG 76.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.87%)
UNITY 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
WAVES 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
YOUW 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
BR100 4,211 Increased By 7.9 (0.19%)
BR30 14,733 Increased By 179.5 (1.23%)
KSE100 42,457 Increased By 16.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 16,119 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2022
Markets

Indian shares rise on auto, metals boost; Zomato jumps nearly 7%

Reuters 24 May, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose slightly on Tuesday, helped by automobile and metal stocks, with investors eyeing the listing of logistics firm Delhivery.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.13% at 16,236.35 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.14% to 54,365.34. Nifty’s auto index and metals index were up 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively.

Mahindra and Mahindra was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, advancing 1.3%.

Zomato rose 6.8% in early trade after the company, late on Monday, reported a 75% increase in quarterly revenue, as new customers propelled a surge in order volumes.

Indian shares fall

Investors are also keeping a watch on SoftBank-backed Indian logistics startup Delhivery’s listing on domestic stock exchanges on Tuesday.

Indian shares

