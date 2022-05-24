ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
May 24, 2022
Pakistan

Minister seeks long-term strategy for provision of safe drinking water

Recorder Report 24 May, 2022

KARACHI: Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Local Government and Public Health Engineering, Sindh said that a long-term strategy for the provision of safe drinking water in all districts of the province should be formulated and implemented immediately.

Special consideration shall be given to Tharparkar district and surrounding areas which are facing the water shortage.

These views were expressed by Nasir Hussain Shah during a meeting held in his office in which Secretary Local Government Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah, secretary Public Health Engineering, deputy commissioners and elected representatives of affected areas were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Sindh government is fully aware of the problems of the people of Thar regarding water scarcity. Nasir said that in order to provide immediate and long-term relief comprehensive measures will be taken to address water scarcity in the Thar and related areas.

Secretary Local Government Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah suggested the minister that in order to overcome the water shortage, all the previous projects in the pipeline should be restored immediately and a joint action plan comprising of the local NGOs and elected representatives should be launched.

Shah endorsed the proposal of Secretary Local Government Najam Ahmad Shah and issued instructions to the concerned officials for completing the stalled projects of the past and assured to provide his complete support and guidance for the successful accomplishment.

Ramesh Kumar, who was also present at the meeting, said that he will share a detailed report describing facts and issues within a week to help the Sindh government for finding permanent solution of the water crises in the Thar vicinity.

Shah appreciated the spirit of Ramesh Kumar and directed Sindh Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah to maintain coordination with the distinguished guest.

