ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
ASC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
ASL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.32%)
AVN 69.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.45%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.76%)
GGGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.91%)
GGL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.54%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.38%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.14%)
KEL 2.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.35%)
KOSM 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-7.19%)
MLCF 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.46%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PRL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
SNGP 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.6%)
TELE 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.27%)
TPL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.99%)
TPLP 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.79%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.35%)
TRG 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.32%)
UNITY 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.03%)
WAVES 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.41%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.18%)
BR100 4,203 Decreased By -77.5 (-1.81%)
BR30 14,553 Decreased By -356.9 (-2.39%)
KSE100 42,440 Decreased By -660.5 (-1.53%)
KSE30 16,093 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Export Finance Scheme: SBP announces increase in markup rate

BR Web Desk 23 May, 2022

Following the policy rate hike, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced an increase in the markup rate for financing under Export Finance Scheme (EFS) as well, taking it from 5.5% to 7.5%.

On Monday, the central bank raised the policy rate by 150 basis points, taking it to 13.75%,, the highest interest-rate level since 2011 when it stood at 14%.

Following the announcement, the SBP said that it has raised the markup rate for EFS as well, enhancing it from 5.5% per annum to 7.5% per annum with effect from May 24, 2022.

SBP raises key interest rate by 150 basis points, takes it to 13.75%

Furthermore, the markup rate for financing under Long Term Financing Facility (LTFF) was also increased from 5% to 7% per annum.

“Further, in future, the rates of EFS and LTFF will be linked with SBP Policy Rate through a formula so that any change in policy rate is automatically reflected in rates of these refinance schemes,” read the circular.

“While doing so, it will be ensured that rates on these SBP refinance facilities are maintained at such level that they continue to provide sufficient incentive to export sector of Pakistan,” it added.

Financing under EFS: Markup rate raised by 2.5pc

Earlier, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail prior to his departure to Doha to meet the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation said that the central bank may increase interest rates, just hours before MPC meetup.

“Due to the 6% growth rate shown earlier, the IMF is now saying that the economy is growing too rapidly, which is creating a current account deficit issue, therefore, the economic growth rate should be slowed down,” he said.

“The IMF formula to decelerate economic growth is to increase the interest rate. Now the SBP would have to hike up the policy rate,” he said then.

SBP MPC policy rate Export Finance Scheme Markup rate long term export finance scheme

Comments

1000 characters

Export Finance Scheme: SBP announces increase in markup rate

Experts react as SBP jacks up key interest rate

Rupee falls for 13th consecutive session, closes at 200.93 against dollar

Govt decides to complete constitutional term amid deepening political crisis

Monetary policy blues: KSE-100 sheds 1.53%, falls below 43,000 mark

Fawad warns govt against using force to stop PTI's long march

Monkeypox transmission can be stopped outside endemic countries: WHO

IMF talks: Pakistan to seek 'break' on rates of petroleum product, says Miftah

Biden says 13 countries to join new Asia-Pacific trade framework

Oil gains on tight supply as U.S. driving season looms

Read more stories