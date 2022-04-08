ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Financing under EFS: Markup rate raised by 2.5pc

Recorder Report 08 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday announced increase in the markup rate for financing under Export Finance Scheme (EFS) by 2.5 percent.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the SBP in its emergency meeting has decided to raise the policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25 percent due to multiple risks to the economy.

Accordingly, the SBP has decided to increase the markup rate for financing under EFS by 2.5 percent in line with the increase in policy rate announced in the MPC meeting.

Pakistan's growth rate to slow down to 4% in FY22: ADB

Accordingly, the markup for Export Finance Scheme (both Part I and Part II) will be 5.5 percent p.a. with effect from April 8, 2022 till further instructions. Banks’ spread for corporate borrowers and SME borrowers will remain unchanged, ie, 1 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

However, the SBP has clarified that this revision in rates will not be applicable on financing under the Rupee-based discounting facility of EFS. All other instructions on the subject shall remain unchanged, the central bank maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

