Mushaal fears India will execute Yasin through dubious trial

ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of the Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, on Sunday urged the international community to take notice of the one-sided and dubious judicial trial of her husband and avert a possible judicial murder through the ongoing sham proceedings.

Mullick was speaking at a news conference she addressed separately in the day, first along with Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada and then jointly addressed with senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi.

She feared that India will execute Yasin Malik through the ongoing one-sided and dubious judicial trail of her ailing husband currently held in Tihar Jail. She, along with her daughter Razia Sultana, appealed to the world community to come forward and save Yasin Malik from his possible judicial murder by declaring him as a ‘protected personality’.

She demanded the United Nation to intervene and stop the fascist Modi-led Indian government from convicting Yasin Malik in fabricated and fictitious cases. Malik is also Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

She said that the international community, UN bodies and human rights organizations should wake up from their deep slumber, as brutal Indian authorities are all set to convict her husband in fake cases on May 25, 2022.

She said that her husband is constantly subjected to physical and mental torture in the notorious Tihar prison, where he suffered from a brain haemorrhage. She added that the Indian authorities have crossed all limits of barbarism and fascism as her husband is even not allowed to speak.

“How one could expect a free trial under the fascist Modi-regime when he (Malik) is even not allowed to speak,” she asked, adding that Malik has been kept in solitary confinement as even his family members were not allowed to meet him.

She said that her husband is suffering from several diseases but he has been deprived the much-needed life-saving drugs due to which his health is so deteriorated that even it was difficult to recognize him in video. She lamented that the Modi government is even not giving Malik the international basic rights, guaranteed for prisoners.

She also urged the government of Pakistan to declare the Kashmiri freedom fighter a ‘prisoner of conscience’ and to launch a global campaign against Malik’s conviction in fabricated cases by the Indian courts.

She also requested the government to assist her and her daughter in providing access to Yasin Malik, besides launching a global campaign to get him out from the Indian jail. She further lamented that her husband in Tihar Jail is also not being provided counsellor access and the right to a fair and transparent trial in his defence.

“We have been deprived of our fundamental rights. His daughter has not listened to her father for the last eight years,” she further lamented, adding that Malik has the right to a transparent and free trial and depriving him of this right is violation of international law and human rights. “Even then, the world at large has continued a criminal silence,” she added.

In his remarks, Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada strongly condemned the conviction of the Kashmiri leader by the Indian courts and feared that Indian authorities were running a sham trail against Yasin Malik on farcical grounds to award death sentence or life imprisonment to him.

“Pakistan will raise the issue at the Human Rights Council in Geneva and all other world fora,” he added.

While, Faisal Karim Kundi, speaking on behalf of the PPP, assured full support to Mullick for getting justice for her husband. He said that PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already addressed letters to UN bodies, urging them to intervene and save the Kashmiri leader from a possible judicial murder.

