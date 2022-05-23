ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
Forest ranges of Balochistan: Fire-related activities banned

PPI 23 May, 2022

QUETTA: Balochistan government has imposed a ban on fire camping, barbecue and related activities in some forest ranges of Balochistan as an immediate preventative and speedy measure to ensure public safety, conserve lives and protection of forests and wildlife in the province.

An order issued by the Government of Balochistan’s Home and Tribal Affairs Department says that as an immediate preventive and speedy measure to ensure public safety, conserve lives and protection of forest and wildlife in the province, a complete ban has been imposed on fire camping, barbecue and cooking related activities.

Such activities have been banned in Ziarat forests, Shabaan, Chiltan range, Hazarganji, Karkhassa and Hingol National Park.

