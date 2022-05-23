FBR to upgrade its data centres, says report on ‘Reforms-2022’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will upgrade its data centres to the latest, state-of-the-art infrastructure to enhance the processing capacity, storage, efficiency, security, and integrity of the FBR’s applications and critical data.

According to the FBR’s new report on reforms-2022, the reliable connectivity and the ability to handle peak time’s traffic will be ensured. Data analytics and Business Intelligence (BI) software will be commissioned and reliable connectivity will be addressed as a precedent. This reform area will integrate the FBR’s internal databases and improve data linkages with third parties required to provide information to the FBR, such as withholding agents. It will create accessible databases where economic activities exist by creating data-generating processes, rendering information on taxable income and transactions.

The FBR will build on two previous reform investments which have improved our information technology services and data collection and storage. The key challenge is to build on the work to date to deliver integrated information technology systems which will provide benefits to both the citizens of Pakistan and the FBR. Greater use of automation will improve our service delivery. Leveraging existing data holdings and developing further data sources will allow the FBR to better identify compliance risks and allow the FBR to direct our resources to areas of highest risk, report said.

The FBR has also procured and implemented a top-rated Email Gateway Security Solution in order to protect itself from possible email-borne attacks.

According to the details released by the FBR, the FBR further reiterates that the organization is fully cognizant of the prevailing cyber threats environment, and has been regularly upgrading its cyber-defences. It is very clear that email-borne threats, known as “phishing”, are one of the major threat vectors globally and no organization in the world is immune to such malicious emails which are disguised to look as harmless. Furthermore, recognizing this global threat of malicious emails,

In addition, FBR has procured many other top-ranked international cyber-security software and solutions to protect its systems from all kinds of cyber threats. It has also engaged a full-time Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and established a Security Operations Centre SOC) wherein over 25 resident engineers monitor the threat/risk environment round-the-clock.

National Telecom and Information Technology Security Board (NTISB) as well as other agencies issue routine cyber security threat advisories, alerting the government departments about possible risks to their IT systems. The advisory issued on 30th April, 2022 by NTISB was addressed to all government departments including FBR, so the captioned title gives a misleading impression that only FBR is under risk of cyber-attack.

The FBR added whenever such advisories are received, the same are circulated within FBR to create awareness and to further educate the users about cyber-security and preventive measures that each user needs to take to avoid any issues.

