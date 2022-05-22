ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
‘Iron brotherhood’ resolve reiterated

Recorder Report 22 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday reiterated its commitment to further deepen the “iron brotherhood” with China and elevate the growing partnership to newer heights.

This resolve was reiterated by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, while addressing a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

Chargé d’Affaires of the People’s Republic of China Pang Chunxue, senior officers of the Foreign Office, and Chinese diplomats participated in the ceremony held at the Foreign Office.

In his remarks, the foreign secretary underscored that the multifaceted, time-tested relationship with China was a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He noted that bilateral relations between Pakistan and China were marked by exceptional trust, mutual respect, and mutual support.

71st anniversary of Pak-China Diplomatic Relations ‘1951-2022’ celebrated at UoP

Over the course of past 71 years, these relations had grown from strength to strength and matured into an unbreakable, All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

The foreign secretary added that both Pakistan and China were committed to enhancing the all-encompassing bilateral relations to the benefit of the people of both countries.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to further deepen the “iron brotherhood” between Pakistan and China and elevate the growing partnership to newer heights.

