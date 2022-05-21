71st anniversary of Pak-China Diplomatic Relations ‘1951-2022’ celebrated at UoP

PESHAWAR: China Study Centre, University of Peshawar, and Pakistan China Friendship Association jointly organized a seminar on “Celebrating 71st Anniversary of Pakistan China Diplomatic Relations 1951-2022” at the China Study Centre, UoP conference hall on May 20.

The seminar was joined by Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Director China Study Centre, UoP, Prof Dr Zahid Anwar, Secretary-general of Pakistan China Friendship Association (KPC) Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, Dr Kashif Saeed, (Assistant Professor Department of Economics, UoP), Dr Saima, IR Department, UoP, Sumera Farid, (Social Work Department UoP).

While addressing the seminar Prof Dr Zahid Anwar highlighted, “Pakistan is an important country in the region. Pakistan and China enjoy close and friendly relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in May 1951.

Today we are celebrating the 71st anniversary of Pakistan and China relations. With the official launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the bilateral relationship has been elevated to a higher level.

Today for Pakistan, the CPEC initiative is forming its economic model through cooperation in infrastructure development, energy, science and technology, agriculture, and more importantly social-economic development.”

Dr Saima said Pakistan’s location strategically was very important. “Pakistan and China are sharing the concept of development and progress and both the countries’ relationships are based on mutual trust and a win-win situation.”

Dr Kashif Saeed talked about China Pakistan diplomatic relations, and he focused on the development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said the special economic zones (SEZs) in Pakistan under CPEC could change the destiny of Pakistan.

He also said Rashakai SEZs which was part of CPEC could uplift the economy of Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, adding the SEZs would help in creating jobs and will facilitate the local firms.

Sumera Farid said besides economic, political, and infrastructure development China and Pakistan were also working social development of the people. She mentioned that investment on the people was the need of the day and “we hope that Pakistan and China will collaborate and will invest more on people’s welfare and development.”

Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani who was the guest speaker talked about the historical evolution of Pakistan and China relations. He stated that Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai first visited Peshawar in 1956. He said China helped Pakistan on many occasions. With the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and CPEC, the relations between both countries became stronger.

He said Peshawar was declared a sister city with Urumqi, China in 1985, and Kashgar Abbottabad was declared a sister city in 2007. “The relations between Pakistan and China today are at a high peak and we expect that both the countries will continue supporting each other and will work for the progress of the people.”

A one-minute silence was observed in respect of Chinese teachers who were targeted in a terrorist attack in Karachi.

At the end of the seminar cake cutting ceremony was held to “Celebrating the 71st Anniversary of Pakistan China Diplomatic Relations 1951-2022”.

The seminar was ended by a vote of thanks by Prof Dr. Zahid Anwar. He thanked the Secretary-general of Pakistan China Friendship Association Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, faculty members, researchers, and students for their participation in the seminar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022