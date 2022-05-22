Licence renewal: foodpanda collaborates with traffic police

ISLAMABAD: Reinforcing its commitment to continue serving the community, foodpanda Pakistan collaborated with City Traffic Police for the license renewal of its riders at the riders’ hubs in Lahore.

According to an announcement of the company here on Saturday, the license renewal drive was spread over two days where riders got their relevant documents validated according to applicable traffic guidelines. Few new riders were also issued learner licenses that can be converted to permanent ones after a period of 45 days.

The drive will continue in other cities as well with support of relevant local authorities. foodpanda has always been at the forefront of revolutionizing the segment that it serves and the driver license renewal campaign is another symbol of continuous efforts being made towards fulfilling this objective.

foodpanda takes pride in being a responsible corporate entity that ensures compliance to local laws, rules, regulations and community guidelines.

