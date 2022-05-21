ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
May 21, 2022
Pakistan

Shoro blames IRSA for water shortage in Sindh

Recorder Report 21 May, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro has said that Tarbela Dam is getting empty due to continuous flow of water into Chashma Jhelum and Taunsa Panjnad Link Canals.

Provincial Minister said in statement that the Chashma -Jhelum and Taunsa-Panjnad canals are being run illegally with the help of the member of Balochistan through illegal voting carried out by Indus River System Authority.

He said that IRSA is creating more water shortage in Sindh province. As a result, water crisis would be escalated in the province.

The province of Sindh has suffered a lot during Kharif season due to such illegal and unjust decision.

Shoro demanded that the federal government should immediately take the notice of such illegal decisions of Indus River System Authority (IRSA), and equal distribution of water shares among the provinces as per Water Apportionment Agreement of 1991 should also be ensured.

