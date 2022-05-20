ANL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
ASC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
ASL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.34%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.01%)
FNEL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.18%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
GTECH 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.16%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.46%)
PTC 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.3%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TPL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
TREET 30.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.54%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.97%)
UNITY 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
WAVES 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.18%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 17.7 (0.41%)
BR30 14,957 Increased By 60.1 (0.4%)
KSE100 43,099 Increased By 115.1 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,395 Increased By 45 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil to extend gains into $113.33-$114.33 range

Reuters 20 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may extend gains into a range of $113.33 to $114.33 per barrel, as its uptrend from $101.30 may have resumed.

The correction from $115.69 only managed to reverse about 61.8% of the preceding uptrend from $101.30. The strong reaction of the market to the key support of $106.80 suggests a continuation of the uptrend.

The trend is expected to extend above $115.69. Support is at $110.70, a break below may cause a shallow fall to $109.52. On the daily chart, a piercing pattern formed between Wednesday and Thursday.

It is a typical bullish reversal signal, confirming the completion of the drop from the May 17 high of $115.69.

Brent oil may retest $107.79 after weak bounce

Even if the pattern turns out to be failed, it still indicates a rise on Friday.

A wedge may prove to be a bullish pattern, as oil is poised to break the resistance at $113.05 and rise towards $118.03-$123.01 range.

Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil to extend gains into $113.33-$114.33 range

Jul-April FDI falls 1.6% year-on-year to $1.46bn

Miftah asks multinationals to present export plan in exchange for tax breaks

High-profile criminal cases: Apex court bars transfers, new appointments

Subsidy to zero-rated sectors: MoC seeks Rs32bn grant for Power Div

Meeting economic challenges top priority, says Bilawal

Pakistan Steel Mills: Meeting held with pre-qualified bidders, PC

LPTL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

PM issues list of 38 items

4 additional cargoes of LNG, five cargoes of furnace oil arranged

Fuel shortage, technical faults: NPCC confirms 5,000MW power out of system

Read more stories