May 20, 2022
Pakistan

Grand ballot event of Al-Noor Orchard-West Marina held

Press Release 20 May, 2022

LAHORE: Al-Noor Orchard Housing Scheme, a project of Al-Jalil Developers, presented the grand ballot of West Marina - the largest residential community of Lahore-west with a spectacular ceremony on May 16 at a local hotel. The event was inaugurated with Tilawat-e-Quran & hosted by Zohaib Azhar& R-J Sophia.

The programme begins with comprehensive presentation made by Omer Khalid, General Manager Urban Planning Al-Jalil Developers on the concept and development plan of the West Marina, presented by Abdullah Hashmi Senior Manager Marketing, Al-Jalil Developers, proceeded by a detailed presentation by globally renowned town planning and consultation firm Surbana Jurong.

The unique presentation revealed latest districts, neighbourhoods& blocks of West Marina mapping the most modern international trends to be introduced first time in Pakistan that left the audiences astonished who cheered it with rounds & rounds of applause.

Al Noor Orchard Housing Scheme Omer Khalid

