Annual games of SNGPL begin in Lahore

Press Release 20 May, 2022

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas’s three-day Annual Sports Games began in Lahore last night. The games were inaugurated by Managing Director SNGPL Ali J Hamdani at a prestigious opening ceremony held at WAPDA Sports Complex, Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, MD SNGPL Ali J Hamdani said that sports are important for mental and physical well being and to keep us active. He said that sports taught us to accept our success and failure, and to keep moving ahead in life.

The Managing Director appreciated women athletes for participation and expressed hope that participation of women in the games will keep on increasing every year. He said that the company should support and promote similar activities at regional level also.

Teams representing Head Office of the company and 16 Regional Offices located at Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Peshawar, Wah Cantt and Projects Headquarters are taking part in the annual games.

305 men and women athletes belonging to the 16 teams will be competing in the annual games. Women athletes will take part in Single and doubles events of badminton and table tennis while men will compete in athletes, table tennis, badminton, volleyball, athletics, shot put, high jump, long jump and tug-of-war.

