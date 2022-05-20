ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
Seminar on ‘cotton production technology’ held

Recorder Report 20 May, 2022

HYDERABAD: Sindh agronomists, private sector, and agricultural academic researchers have stressed the need for more research and attention in agriculture, saying that cotton production is declining due to climate change, water scarcity, and other reasons, and there is a need to check the quality of pure seeds and pesticides.

A mega seminar on “Cotton production technology” was organized under the auspices of Sindh Agriculture University and in collaboration with Department of Agriculture Government of Sindh and Engro Fertilizer Limited.

On the occasion, Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, said that given current climate change conditions, water scarcity, and other issues, new varieties of pure seeds and agricultural policies need to be improved.

He said that joint research projects with agricultural research institutes and the private sector could be worked out to solve the problems faced by the Agricultural sector of the province, new seed commodities, agriculture, livestock, and other agricultural sectors.

Provincial Secretary of Agriculture Qazi Aijaz Mahesar said that due to climate change, the production of cotton has decreased by 50%, as well as lack of pure seeds and less focus on the cotton crop have had a profound effect on Pakistan’s textile industry.

Progressive Farmer Syed Nadeem Shah said that the further improve the performance of the Sindh Seed Corporation, and pure seeds, there is a need to increase the agricultural research budget in Sindh.

Khusrau Nadir Gilani, Chief Commercial Officer, Engro Fertilizers Limited, said that due to rapid shortage of zinc in children in Pakistan, zinc has been introduced in food crops. He said that Egro Fertilizer has been standing with farmer community of Pakistan for the last 50 years.

Hidayatullah Chhajro, Director General. Agricultural Extension said that the experts of the Extension Department are working on various awareness programs and fieldwork to solve problems in the agricultural sector including seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides.

Owais Mushtaq Paracha of Engro Fertilizer, Muhammad Asif Ali, Naveed Alam Qureshi, Junaid Zubairi, Prof. Dr. Zahoor Hussain Soomro, Dr Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, Zulfiqar Ali Shah and others also addressed on the occasion.

Pro Vice Chancellor SAU Sub Campus Umerkot, Dr Jan Mohammad Marri, Director General Agriculture Research Sindh Noor Mohammad Baloch, Dr Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr Manzoor Ali Abro, Dr Inayatullah Rajpar, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, and others have attended the Seminar.

