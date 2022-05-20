Pakistan
The Weather
20 May, 2022
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 19, 2022) and the forecast for Friday (May 20, 2022)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 35-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 41-29 (°C) 00-00 (%) 38-26 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana 50-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 49-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 31-19 (°C) 25-00 (%) 34-17 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Peshawar 35-25 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 38-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 31-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 32-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 34-23 (°C) 01-00 (%) 35-23 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 49-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:12 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:44 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
