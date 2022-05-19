ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
ASC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
ASL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (8.22%)
AVN 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.82%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
GGGL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.81%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.99%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.69%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
PTC 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.72%)
TPLP 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.33%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.27%)
WAVES 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,273 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,897 Decreased By -58.5 (-0.39%)
KSE100 42,983 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,350 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold climbs as dollar, risk assets slide on growth worries

Reuters 19 May, 2022

Gold prices bounced back on Thursday as a drop in U.S. dollar and Treasury yields coupled with a slide in risk assets rekindled demand for the safe-haven bullion amid worries about global growth.

Spot gold jumped 0.9% to $1,830.99 per ounce by 1150 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.8% to $1,829.80.

Making bullion cheaper for overseas investors, the dollar slid 0.5%, while U.S. Treasury yields dropped to their lowest in a week.

European shares also slumped on Thursday, following a sharp sell-off on Wall Street overnight, prompting investors to seek safety of gold.

“The dollar is going down and it’s quite natural that gold is appreciating,” said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external market analyst at Kinesis.

Gold prices hit new record high

“Unless the U.S. dollar continues to strain and inflation continues to fight, I don’t see other reason for new, big falls in gold,” Casa said, adding that $1,790-$1,800 is an important support zone for bullion.

Gold prices dropped to a near four-month low earlier this week and are up about 2% since the dollar backtracked from 20-years highs.

Gold’s reputation as an inflation hedge is being countered by an aggressive policy stance taken by central banks to fight soaring prices. Non-yielding gold tends to fall out of favour among investors when interest rates rise.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell this week pledged the U.S. central bank would ratchet up rates as high as needed to combat red-hot inflation.

“Rising inflation failed to impress the market, instead raising fears of a more hawkish stance by central banks,” ANZ analysts wrote in a note.

Still, concerns about global economic growth, fuelled by sustained inflation and heightened geopolitical risks, should protect the gold price somewhat, ANZ added.

In other metals, spot silver gained 1.7% to $21.75 per ounce, and platinum was up 0.5% at $939.94, while palladium dropped 1.1% to $1,994.88.

Gold Bullion Prices Gold Prices gold market gold export

Comments

1000 characters

Gold climbs as dollar, risk assets slide on growth worries

All-time low: Rupee closes at 200 in inter-bank trading for first time against US dollar

KSE-100 closes 0.1% lower in mixed session

Pakistan wants to form larger share of labour force for Saudi’s futuristic NEOM project

WHO clears COVID vaccine by China's CanSino Biologics for emergency use

NAB, FIA cases: SC puts restrictions on what actions authorities can take

Foreign interference halted economic improvement: Asad Umar

Govt seeks more SDRs from IMF to propel economy

‘Missing’ water: no evidence found so far

Cheema challenges his removal as Punjab governor in IHC

Hubco seeks exemption from application of IFRS-9 on behalf of all IPPs

Read more stories