Gold prices hit new record high

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday reached another historic high in the local market, traders said.

Up by Rs1,500, the precious metal was selling for Rs138,100 per tola, which is another record high.

Gold per 10 grams was traded for an all-time high of Rs118,398, up by Rs1,286.

On the world market, prices of the yellow metal were quoted at Rs1,833.

Silver prices grew by Rs10 to Rs1,570 per tola and Rs1,346.02 per 10 grams, up by Rs8.58, traders said.

