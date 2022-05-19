ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
ASC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
ASL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (8.22%)
AVN 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.82%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
GGGL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.81%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.99%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.69%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
PTC 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.72%)
TPLP 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.33%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.27%)
WAVES 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,273 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,897 Decreased By -58.5 (-0.39%)
KSE100 42,983 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,350 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm slips, set to fall further as Indonesia plans to lift export ban

Reuters 19 May, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Thursday and is expected to fall further after Indonesia announced that it would lift a ban on exports that had rattled the edible oil industry.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 60 ringgit, or 0.98%, to 6,074 ringgit ($1,379.67) a tonne.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil exporter, will allow exports to resume starting May 23, following improvements in the domestic cooking oil supply situation.

Palm oil firms as Indonesian export ban remains in place

The decision comes despite bulk cooking oil having not yet receded to the targeted 14,000 rupiah per litre price, as the government considers the welfare of 17 million workers in the palm oil industry, President Joko Widodo said in a video statement.

“Strong production numbers added with tank-busting stocks will again open the floodgates for aggressive export numbers out of Indonesia,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Prices in Malaysia will again face headwinds, he added. The futures contract eased on Thursday as jitters from the sell-off in the U.S. equities market spilled over to put pressure on the palm market, Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics, said.

Steep falls in European and Asian stock markets followed Wall Street’s worst day since mid-2020 on Thursday, as stark warnings from some of the world’s biggest retailers underscored just how hard inflation is biting.

Traders are now awaiting Malaysia’s decision on its June crude palm oil export tax, Varqa said.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade extended overnight losses with a 1.2% decline. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.3%, while its palm oil contract rose 0.2%.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil industry palm oil export Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm slips, set to fall further as Indonesia plans to lift export ban

KSE-100 closes 0.1% lower in mixed session

Pakistan wants to form larger share of labour force for Saudi’s futuristic NEOM project

Govt seeks more SDRs from IMF to propel economy

Foreign interference halted economic improvement: Asad Umar

NAB, FIA cases: SC puts restrictions on what actions authorities can take

‘Missing’ water: no evidence found so far

Cheema challenges his removal as Punjab governor in IHC

Hubco seeks exemption from application of IFRS-9 on behalf of all IPPs

Sell-off of various entities: PC retained sale proceeds in ‘violation’ of Ordinance: AGP

PM completes consultation on ‘betterment of economy’: Ahsan

Read more stories