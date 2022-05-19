Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
19 May, 2022
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Ending Credit on
==============================================================================================
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 30.06.2022 10% Interim Cash Dividen 18.05.2022
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited 31.12.2022 45% Interim Cash Dividen 18.05.2022
Avanceon Limited 31.12.2021 10% Final Cash Dividend 18.05.2022
==============================================================================================
