Imran Khan says families of army personnel will join PTI's Islamabad long march

  • PTI chairman says will unveil the date of his long march in Multan on May 20
BR Web Desk 18 May, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that families of army personnel will also participate in his party's upcoming long march to Islamabad.

"I know my army's families will also come with us to Islamabad," Khan said while addressing a rally in Gujranwala, adding that he will unveil the date of his long march in Multan on May 20 (Friday).

PTI chairman said that he was hopeful that he would win the "fight for real independence in Islamabad this month".

The former premier said that the country's biggest thieves were "brought together to overthrow an elected government through a foreign conspiracy".

Imran Khan thanks Supreme Court for rejecting dissident lawmakers' votes

Sharing his government's performance, the PTI chairman said that there was a significant increase in exports during his tenure.

"During the last nine months, the country's exports increased by 26%," he said.

PTI chairman said that the farmers benefitted the most during the PTI's government.

PTI has planned several public processions throughout the country as it looks to mobilise the masses for early elections.

Khan has vowed to bring over 2 million people to Islamabad to protest against the alleged “foreign conspiracy” to remove him from the office through a no-trust vote.

He has said the date of the march would be made public after May 20.

