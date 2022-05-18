ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3%)
ASL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
AVN 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
BOP 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.17%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.71%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.77%)
TELE 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.09%)
UNITY 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
WAVES 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,473 Increased By 97.3 (0.68%)
KSE100 42,726 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 33.5 (0.21%)
Pakistan

Minister releases Rs300m for KKH rehabilitation

NNI 18 May, 2022

HAVELIAN: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Tuesday released a fund of Rs 300 million for the rehabilitation of Karakoram Highway (KKH) from Haripur to Abbottabad.

This was announced by the Federal Minister while talking to the media on the occasion of his visit to Havelian and Ayub Bridge.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi further said that KKH and GT roads are badly damaged. The repair work of the highway could not start as the PTI-led government did not release a single penny for the rehabilitation of roads in Hazara Division.

In contrast, our government has immediately released a fund of Rs 30 crore to NHA which will carry out repair work from Haripur to Abbottabad, he added.

The federal minister directed the NHA officials to expedite the repair work of the Ayub Bridge and said that the former incompetent government could not complete the work.

He said that the previous government had destroyed all sectors including the economy and the Ayub Bridge mansions are the best example of their incompetence which were broken due to heavy rains in Abbottabad district a year ago and were not repaired despite protests and assurances.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that the locals of Havelian especially Union Council Langara are severely affected by the diversion of traffic from Ayub Bridge to a small bridge of Langara which is also a threat to heavy traffic.

The federal minister said that despite being in opposition for the last year, we raised the issue of Ayub Bridge, now Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the chairman NHA to repair the bridge immediately.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi Karakoram Highway Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

