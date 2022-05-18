ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
May 18, 2022
Pakistan

Political parties should not make remarks against army: PKI

Recorder Report 18 May, 2022

LAHORE: The growers’ community, warning the political parties to refrain from making any remarks against the prestigious institution of armed forces, has announced their full support to the army for its brave role of safeguarding the borders and helping the nation in calamities and other events.

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) leadership at a press conference at the Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Tuesday said Pakistan growers strongly believe that the armed forces of Pakistan had served agriculture at the best when locust invaded Pakistan and posed a threat to agriculture. The Jawans and officers along with field staff of agriculture department or plant protection department launched a successful operation.

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad appreciates the contribution of Pakistan armed forces and will always remember it, said PKI President Khalid Mahmood Khokhar along with his other peers.

Growers said armed forces also worked in crises situation in the country whenever civil administration was unable to deliver, especially in the events of floods, earthquake, pandemic etc. and they delivered and won hearts of the masses. “Not only this, the Armed Forces were called for protecting census staff, conducting free and fair elections, protecting polio staff while dispensing polio drops, and most importantly combating terrorism. It goes without saying they delivered which is because of their professional training and love for the country,” Khalid Khokhar added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Political Parties Lahore Press Club Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Pak armed forces growers’ community

