Engineers’ internships: Abad, PEC sign MoU

KARACHI: The Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (Abad) and the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide internships for newly-graduated engineers.

The signing ceremony was held at ABAD House on Tuesday.

The chief guest of the ceremony was the founder and executive director of Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Amjad Saqib.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman PEC Najeeb Haroon, Chairman ABAD Mohsin Sheikhani, and others. The MoU was signed by Mir Masood Rashid of PEC and Secretary General of Abad Ehteshamullah Malick.

