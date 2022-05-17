ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3%)
ASL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
AVN 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
BOP 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.17%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.71%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.77%)
TELE 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.09%)
UNITY 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
WAVES 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,473 Increased By 97.3 (0.68%)
KSE100 42,726 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 33.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa name uncapped batsman, recall Nortje for India series

AFP 17 May, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: Uncapped batsman Tristan Stubbs was on Tuesday named in a 16-man South African squad for a series of five Twenty20 internationals in India next month.

The 21-year-old starred in a domestic T20 competition in February when he hit 23 sixes for the Gqeberha-based Warriors in scoring 293 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 183.12.

The hard-hitting right-handed batsman joined the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League as a replacement for Tymal Mills earlier this month but failed to score on his debut against Chennai Super Kings last Thursday.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje is set to make his first international appearance since the T20 World Cup last November.

Nortje was sidelined by a hip injury but has returned to action in recent weeks with the Delhi Capitals team in the IPL.

Other IPL players returning to the South African team are Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.

None of the IPL players were available for South Africa’s Test series against Bangladesh last month.

Selection convener Victor Mpitsang said, “This is the Proteas like we have not seen them in a long time.

Delhi peaking at right time in IPL, says Marsh

“The injection of the IPL players means that we will have a team that is ready to fire on all cylinders immediately and has vast experience of the conditions that we will be playing in.”

South African squad:

Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

Fixtures:

June 9, Delhi

June 12, Cuttack

June 14, Visakhapatnam

June 17, Rajkot

June 19, Bengaluru

Twenty20 Internationals india vs south africa South African squad Anrich Nortje

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa name uncapped batsman, recall Nortje for India series

IMF programme resumption only way for economic stability: Pakistan Business Council

MPC meeting: Majority expects major spike in policy rate

Disbursement of PDCs to OMCs/refineries: Rs55.5bn suppl. grant approved by ECC

Renewable energy is the answer to our power crisis: Dastgir

Dissolution of assemblies not the way forward: Shahid Khaqan

Pakistan meat processor to export $1mn worth of pet food to US, Europe

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan District: ISPR

IHC stops Hanif Abbasi from working as special assistant to PM

Li, Shehbaz agree to fast-track CPEC projects

Budget deficit reaches Rs5.6trn, NA told

Read more stories