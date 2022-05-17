ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASC 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.39%)
ASL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 69.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.18%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.73%)
FFL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
GTECH 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.78%)
KOSM 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
MLCF 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.21%)
PACE 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.07%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.37%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.47%)
TELE 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
TREET 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.2%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.75%)
UNITY 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,221 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 14,444 Increased By 67.9 (0.47%)
KSE100 42,673 Increased By 5.7 (0.01%)
KSE30 16,226 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
CBOT soybeans may fall into $16.27-1/4 to $16.37-3/4 range

Reuters 17 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may break a support at $16.45-1/2 per bushel and fall into $16.27-1/4 to $16.37-3/4 range.

The contract failed to break a resistance at $16.66.

After the failure, it started to fill a small gap forming between May 13 and May 16.

This gap is thus defined as an exhaustion type, signalling a temporary top around $16.66.

The symmetrical nature of the chart suggests a further drop, as the current fall is expected to be mirroring the rise from the May 4 low of $16.22.

A break above $16.66 may lead to a gain into $16.75 to $16.86-1/4 range.

CBOT soya finishes higher

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the uptrend from $12.13-1/2 to $17.34 reveals a resistance at $16.58, which is working together with the one at $16.66 to prevent a further gain.

The doji forming on Monday represents an exhaustion of the rally.

The contract may retrace towards $16.11.

soyabean

