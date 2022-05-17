Ethiopia, World Bank sign $300mn grant agreement for reconstruction

NAIROBI: Ethiopia and the World Bank have signed an agreement for a $300 million grant to help with reconstruction and recovery in conflict-hit areas, the finance ministry said.
“The resource will be used to finance the activities designed to support basic services of education, health, water supply and a special support to survivors of gender-based violence within the areas affected by conflict,” the ministry said in a statement late on Monday.
