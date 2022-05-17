ANL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.38%)
Ethiopia, World Bank sign $300mn grant agreement for reconstruction

Reuters 17 May, 2022

NAIROBI: Ethiopia and the World Bank have signed an agreement for a $300 million grant to help with reconstruction and recovery in conflict-hit areas, the finance ministry said.

World Bank briefed about challenges facing Pakistan

“The resource will be used to finance the activities designed to support basic services of education, health, water supply and a special support to survivors of gender-based violence within the areas affected by conflict,” the ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

