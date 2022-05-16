IIFA Awards 2022 postponed until July

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, which were slated to be held the coming weekend, will now take place July 14-16, following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, reported The National.

This is in keeping with the 40-day mourning period announced by the UAE that would observe a period with flags flown at half-mast as of Friday and suspend work at all public and private sector entities for three days.

The awards were set to be held in Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena located on Yas Island, and slated to feature performances by some of the biggest Indian stars across Friday and Saturday, with many top films and actors of the past year to be honoured as well.

"The International Indian Film Academy and the Indian Film industry expresses its deepest condolences to the people of the UAE and the world on the passing of the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan," read a statement.

"In solidarity with the people and Government of the UAE and with the national mourning being observed, the 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend & Awards to be held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from the 19th to 21st of May 2022 has been postponed."

Further details about the new schedule will be shared "soon," added the report.

"IIFA expresses its apologies to all the fans and ticketholders and promises a bigger, more exciting celebration of the India-UAE friendship at the later date.

"Customers who have purchased tickets and packages will be contacted by the respective companies to reschedule for the new dates of the event."

First held in 2000, in London, the IIFA Awards were conceptualised in order to honour the best films and movie talents of the previous year.

In recent years, it has been held in Dubai in 2006, along with Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Amsterdam, Madrid, Florida, Kuala Lumpur and Macau.

No events were held in 2020 and 2021.

Earlier this month, pioneering Pakistani stylist Nabila was announced as one of the official backstage partners for IIFA 2022.

“ZERO Makeup and team NABILA partnered with the acclaimed International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA’s) in 2018 and are going to be the official hair and makeup partners for the awards yet again in 2022,” stated the press release.