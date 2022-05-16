Discos now ‘over-billing’ foreign firms too

ISLAMABAD: Power Distribution Companies (Discos) are reportedly not only involved in over-billing Pakistani consumers to cover up their losses but now they are also not sparing foreign companies in this regard.

A recent case has been reported by John Coronado, Commercial Counsellor, US embassy in a letter to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO), Ch. Muhammad Amin.

According to Commercial Counsellor, as highlighted by the Assistant U.S. Trade Representative during the U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Investment Framework Agreement inter-sessional meeting in Islamabad on March 7, 2022, a key aspect of the U.S.-Pakistan relationship centres on supporting private sector’s efforts and investments.

He added that the U.S recognizes and values the many promising opportunities for U.S. and Pakistani firms across multiple sectors, including food and beverages, with U.S. companies accounting for significant employment opportunities in Pakistan; and mentioned a case involving U.S. firm Venus USA, LLC (Gainesville, FL) and its attempts to resolve the over-billing at one of its manufacturing facilities in Lahore.

According to the company’s senior management it received multiple over-billed statements from LESCO, spanning more than one year totalling to approximately 18 million electricity units.

The company has attempted to resolve this over-billing issue with LESCO, and requested a refund for the overpaid amount.

The Commercial Counsellor has sought time from CEO LESCO to discuss this in more detail at his convenience.

The issue of over-billing has been discussed time and again during meetings of Standing Committee of National Assembly and Senate but Discos continue to send inflated bills to consumers, especially in the months of April, May and June each year to cover up their losses and inefficiencies.

